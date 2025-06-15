Nationals Upset Over Manager's Recent Comments As Long Losing Streak Continues
The Washington Nationals are in the midst of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week.
Already struggling to find their footing in 2025, the Nationals entered the weekend losers of six in a row. A 4–3 loss to the Miami Marlins Saturday ran that streak to seven, and manager Dave Martinez insisted the coaching staff bore no blame for Washington's struggles after the game.
On Sunday, the last-place Marlins beat the Nationals 3–1 to complete a three-game sweep—and according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, bad feelings are beginning to fester in Washington's clubhouse.
"Multiple people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the players took notice of Martinez’s comments. One person said players were 'shocked, dismayed and pissed,'" Golden wrote. "Before Sunday’s game, members of the Nationals’ front-office staff, including general manager Mike Rizzo, were around and seen chatting with players, which is atypical."
Martinez—six years removed from winning the 2019 World Series, which remains his only playoff appearance—insisted his comments were not directed at his players.
"Was never about them, right? I never mentioned anything about players, right?” the manager said. “I appreciate those players. I played. I understand how hard this game is. They know that."
With Washington just a game clear of Miami, its situation bears watching. Martinez's title seems to have bought him unusual equity—but that remains the team's most recent winning season.