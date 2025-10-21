No One Partied Harder Than Max Scherzer After Blue Jays Clinched World Series Berth
The Blue Jays didn't hold back one bit with their festivities after clinching their first trip to the World Series since 1993. After defeating the Mariners in a nerve-wracking ALCS Game 7, the team celebrated in the clubhouse in the Rogers Centre, and they went all out.
No one was more elated than veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer. With the energy of someone half his age, Scherzer was partying hard in the clubhouse, bellowing out while pumping his fist and spraying his drink across the room.
Not even bothering to wear his goggles, Scherzer was enjoying the moment to the fullest, and his celebrations got a laugh out of David Ortiz, who was on Fox's postgame coverage.
"Look at Scherzer!" said Ortiz while laughing at footage of Scherzer in the clubhouse.
It's not the first time Scherzer has been to the Fall Classic. He's won two rings in his career, one in 2019 with the Nationals and another in 2023 with the Rangers. Now, he'll have a chance to win a third ring with a third organization before the end of his Hall of Fame career.
Scherzer stopped by for an interview with Fox Sports during the festivities, and he giddily admitted that he was feeling "like a kid" after the win.
"When you're a kid, this is what you dream of. You dream to play in the World Series. When you get to live you dream out, with all these guys [in the clubhouse], the way we play as a team, I'm still dreaming. I still feel like a kid, I'm still dreaming and I get to live it," Scherzer said.
Scherzer signed with the Blue Jays this offseason for what was his 18th MLB season. He struggled with injuries and wasn't his usual self on the mound when healthy, recording a career-worst 5.19 ERA across 17 starts. Despite that, he started Game 4 of the ALCS against the Mariners and recorded a win, pitching 5 2/3 innings while allowing just two runs.