Oakland Fan With ‘SELL’ Sign Whisked Away By Security
The Oakland Athletics went 6-20 in June, but started off July with a 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. With the win the A's are now 19-23 at Oakland Coliseum this year, their final season in Oakland as they prepare to move to Sacramento for a few years while they hope to build a stadium in Las Vegas.
With that kind of preamble, it's no wonder the fans aren't happy and continue to root for John Fisher to sell the team. Like this guy for example, who showed up behind home plate in the ninth inning and unfurled a flag that read "SELL." If you listen closely, you'll also hear someone shouting "F--- you John Fisher" multiple times in the short clip.
Security was quick to get involved and ushered the fan towards the exit. MLB and the A's have been quite sensitive about these signs over the last few years.
You may recall that last season MLB.com zoomed in on a replay to cut out signs that said "sell the team."
So the fact that this fan got through security with a flag that big at all is kind of impressive. Heck, it even matched the shirts that he and his friend were wearing.