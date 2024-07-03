SI

Oakland Fan With ‘SELL’ Sign Whisked Away By Security

Stephen Douglas

An Oakland A’s fan holds up a sign that says “SELL."
An Oakland A’s fan holds up a sign that says “SELL." /
In this story:

The Oakland Athletics went 6-20 in June, but started off July with a 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. With the win the A's are now 19-23 at Oakland Coliseum this year, their final season in Oakland as they prepare to move to Sacramento for a few years while they hope to build a stadium in Las Vegas.

With that kind of preamble, it's no wonder the fans aren't happy and continue to root for John Fisher to sell the team. Like this guy for example, who showed up behind home plate in the ninth inning and unfurled a flag that read "SELL." If you listen closely, you'll also hear someone shouting "F--- you John Fisher" multiple times in the short clip.

Security was quick to get involved and ushered the fan towards the exit. MLB and the A's have been quite sensitive about these signs over the last few years.

You may recall that last season MLB.com zoomed in on a replay to cut out signs that said "sell the team."

So the fact that this fan got through security with a flag that big at all is kind of impressive. Heck, it even matched the shirts that he and his friend were wearing.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB