Oft-injured Twins Infielder Has Funny Quote About How Hard He'll Work to Stay Healthy
The Minnesota Twins would love nothing more than for Royce Lewis and his 1.039 OPS—which is 86 percent better than MLB average—to be more available, but the young infielder has only been able to play in 24 games this year.
Lewis is perhaps most frustrated, telling reporters that the recent incident that has shelved him until at least after the All-Star break was not one where he was giving all-out effort. He felt compelled to tell the media he would do whatever it takes to keep his body right, even going so far as to say, "I guess I'm just going to have to be here eight or nine hours before the game," according to an article from Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
His treatment program already involves six hours of pregame work, according to Hayes.
He continued, underlining his frustration with hyperbole to illustrate just how willing he is to do anything that works:
"Whatever it takes, I’ll do it. I’m sure people are going to blurt out ‘He’s not eating right. He’s not doing this.’ I’ve made significant changes. I’ve spent a lot of money on my body. I’ve been doing everything I possibly can. If I could think of something, I’d do it. If someone said, ‘Hey, if you smoke cigarettes like Babe Ruth, that’ll work,’ then I’ll do that too. I’ll do whatever. I’m open to anything.”
Lewis, in May before most recently getting off the shelf, said the rehab of his quad injury has been the most challenging one he's ever dealt with.
Lewis's legs have been of focus for him, with him undergoing a leg program during the offseason, according to Hayes. He tore his ACL in 2022 and then reinjured it again the next year.