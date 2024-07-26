SI

Orioles Acquire Zach Eflin in Trade With AL East Rival Rays, per Report

Zach Eflin is headed to Baltimore after the Rays and O's agreed to a trade on Friday.

Karl Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin (24) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin (24) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles have been busy ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, which is slated for July 30, and they made another move on Friday afternoon in order to shore up their starting rotation.

The Orioles reached an agreement with their AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays to acquire right-handed starting pitcher Zach Eflin, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Heading the other way in the trade will be a package of minor league prospects, consisting outfielder Matthew Etzel, right-handed picher Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath.

This season, Eflin, 30, boasts a 4.09 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 110 innings of work. He's made 19 starts and posted a 5–7 record.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Published
Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB