Orioles Acquire Zach Eflin in Trade With AL East Rival Rays, per Report
Zach Eflin is headed to Baltimore after the Rays and O's agreed to a trade on Friday.
In this story:
The Baltimore Orioles have been busy ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, which is slated for July 30, and they made another move on Friday afternoon in order to shore up their starting rotation.
The Orioles reached an agreement with their AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays to acquire right-handed starting pitcher Zach Eflin, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Heading the other way in the trade will be a package of minor league prospects, consisting outfielder Matthew Etzel, right-handed picher Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath.
This season, Eflin, 30, boasts a 4.09 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 110 innings of work. He's made 19 starts and posted a 5–7 record.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Published