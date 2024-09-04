Orioles Broadcaster Issues Perfect Call of Embarrassing White Sox Defensive Blunder
The Chicago White Sox are among the worst teams in major league history and proved it again Tuesday night. As the Southsiders had yet another embarrassing defensive blunder, Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown summed up their season perfectly with one call.
The Orioles already had a 4–0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when former White Sox player Eloy Jimenez stepped to the plate to face Nick Nastrini with the bases loaded and two outs. Jimenez hit a shallow pop fly to left field, and Chicago shortstop Jacob Amaya, third baseman Miguel Vargas and left fielder Andrew Benintendi all converged on it. At this point, I'm sure you can see where this is going.
Vargas appeared to call Amaya off, and the shortstop wisely ducked out of the way. Benintendi must not have heard it, because he continued to charge in and Vargas collided with him, and went down in a heap. The ball rolled harmlessly into foul territory, but had been touched in play. With two outs, the Orioles runners had gone on contact and all three scored easily while Jimenez cruised into second base.
As this all unfolded, Brown unleashed one of the play calls of the year saying, "Oh no. Oh my goodness. The White Sox have just gone full White Sox."
Video is below.
Never go full White Sox.
Vargas had to leave the game, Lenyn Sosa moved from second base to third and Brooks Baldwin entered to play second base.
It appears Chicago is well on its way to loss No. 109 on the season. The White Sox continue their march straight toward a number of awful records that will cement them as one of the worst teams in MLB history.