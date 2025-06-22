SI

Orioles Catcher Exits Game vs. Yankees After Brutal Collision With Jazz Chisholm

Karl Rasmussen

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. collides with Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. collides with Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles were forced to make an early defensive change in Sunday's game against the New York Yankees, bringing in Gary Sanchez to replace catcher Maverick Handley who sustained an injury after a hard collision on the base paths.

During the bottom of the second inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was attempting to score a run after rounding third base. He lost a cleat while heading towards home plate, when an errant throw from left fielder Colton Cowser forced Handley to move up the base path. While trying to play the ball, Handley was run over by Chisholm on his way to the plate, in what was an absolutely brutal collision.

Have a look at the chaotic play:

Chisholm appeared to attempt to avoid making contact with Handley, but it was too late and he ran right through Baltimore's backstop before scoring the Yankees' first run.

Handley was examined by the Orioles' medical staff and removed from the game. He was replaced by Sanchez after the collision, who took over behind the plate.

