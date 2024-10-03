Orioles’ Colton Cowser Blasted for Most Embarrassing Strikeout of MLB Playoffs
The Baltimore Orioles had their season come to an abrupt end on Wednesday when they lost to the Kanas City Royals, 2-1, in Game 2 of their American League wild-card series. It's the second straight year they've been swept from the playoffs and it was their 10th consecutive postseason loss.
Not great.
The Orioles had a chance to take control of Game 2 when they loaded the bases in the fifth inning but then they self-destructed in brutal fashion. The worst moment came when Colton Cowser struck out on a pitch that hit him.
This was a brutal way to go down swinging:
