Corbin Burnes Dizzied a Batter With His 'Wiffle Ball' Changeup
In the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith stepped into a swing. As he loaded up to cut, it looked like his read on the ball was solid. But as he started to swing, the pitch suddenly darted toward the outside of the zone, out of reach for the left-handed batter.
Whiff.
Such has been the fate for several batters attempting to hit Corbin Burnes's changeup in June.
Orioles announcers were mystified by the pitch, saying, "That looked like a wiffle ball right there."
And since June, Burnes has gotten the pitch to behave more like one. He's thrown the pitch more infrequently, but slowed down the spin—all while retaining the same level of speed—which has resulted in more break both horizontally and vertically. Here's the Statcast data:
Segment
Pitches
Games
Pitches per game
Pitch velo
Pitch spin rate
Horizontal break
Vertical break
Before June
120
11
10.91
89.06
2,052
-1.108
0.604
June
34
5
6.80
89.21
2,005
-1.159
0.637
Percent change
-37.67%
0.17%
-2.31%
4.61%
5.42%
Velo, spin rate, and break are average per pitch.
While the strike rate on the pitch has not improved, he has gotten a greater number of called strikes on the pitch, emphasizing the deception the pitch creates.
Seasonally, the changeup has produced a batting average of .088 and a slug of .176. Batters have only been able to get a single multi-base hit on the pitch type, and two singles. It has otherwise resulted in 22 field-outs.
It's not his most-used pitch, but Burnes has used the changeup to his advantage as a deceptive sequencing weapon in his arsenal.