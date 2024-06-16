Orioles' Craig Kimbrel Acknowledges Hearing Jeers From Phillies Fans in Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Craig Kimbrel spent just one year with the Philadelphia Phillies—hardly long enough to get a full taste of the Phillies fan experience.
This weekend, however, Kimbrel received intimate notice of just how passionate Philadelphia fans can be.
Kimbrel pitched in each of the first two games of the Orioles' series against the Phillies in Baltimore this weekend, and in both games he received a hostile ovation from Philadelphia fans who made the 100-mile trek to the southwest.
"I was in Philadelphia all last year, so I knew that the fans would travel, especially with it being so close," Kimbrel said via the AP. "I figured I'd get a nice reception."
The nine-time All-Star, who spent 2023 with the Phillies and lost twice to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, threw a scoreless inning Friday and added another Saturday—the latter including three strikeouts.
"It's not something you usually get in your home stadium, but Phillies fans, they travel deep and they were here today," Kimbrel said. "I definitely heard them."