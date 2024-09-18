SI

Orioles Designate Reliever Craig Kimbrel for Assignment After Meltdown Against Giants

Baltimore's bullpen is a question mark headed into the postseason.

Patrick Andres

Aug 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) delivers to the plate in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) delivers to the plate in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the wake of a complete collapse against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles are parting ways with a veteran reliever.

The Orioles have designated pitcher Craig Kimbrel for assignment, they announced Wednesday afternoon. In Baltimore's 10–0 loss to the Giants Thursday, Kimbrel surrendered six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Kimbrel pitched in 57 games for the Orioles this season, going 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.

Once one of the most feared closers in baseball, Kimbrel has nine career All-Star appearances to his name. The 36-year-old's 440 career saves rank fifth in baseball history, and trail only Kenley Jansen among active pitchers.

In an otherwise rock-solid season for Baltimore, its bullpen has been a major question mark. With Kimbrel presumably on his way out the door, pitcher Seranthony Dominiguez is now the Orioles' saves leader with nine.

Baltimore is currently 84-67, four games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East division.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB