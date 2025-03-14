Orioles Found Cutest Way to Tell Zach Eflin He Was Named Opening Day Starter
The MLB season is rapidly approaching and Opening Day is around the corner. As such, teams around the league are beginning to name their starters for the first game of the year. On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles found a unique and very cute way to let Zach Eflin know he got the nod.
Eflin was called into the manager's office and handed an iPad. On the iPad was his family— his wife, Lauren, and their four young children. The kids excitedly told their dad, "Blast off!" to tell him he was the Opening Day starter, and Eflin was both thrilled and surprised.
A truly adorable moment.
Eflin will be on the mound for Opening Day at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. It'll be his second consecutive Opening Day start—although last year he was still donning a Tampa Bay Rays uniform.
If Eflin earns more Opening Day starts down the road, it will be hard to top this year's delivery of the news.