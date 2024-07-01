Gunnar Henderson Casually Said He'll Be in Home Run Derby During Mic'd Interview
There are two classic American dreams and they are either to grow up and become a Major League Baseball player or a newsbreaking scoop merchant. Orioles superstar Gunnar Henderson has made both of those a reality, taking the opportunity to be first to market with his participation in the upcoming Home Run Derby while conducting and in-game interview with the Sunday Night Baseball crew.
ESPN's Karl Ravech asked him if he'd ever given any thought to trying to blast dingers competitively and Henderson told the audience that, yes, he'll be doing just that as part of All-Star Game festivities two weeks from today in Arlington.
Henderson is second in the American League with 26 home runs this season and has emerged as one of the best players in all of baseball at the ripe old age of 23. His future is impossibly bright, and now even brighter that he's proven the ability to multitask like this.
Ravech and his partner Eduardo Perez seemed surprised they were able to be a part of the breaking news as these live interviews with a defensive player continue to pay dividends.
Henderson will have to study up on the new format for the event, which was also released on Sunday.