Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson to Open Season on Injured List
When the Baltimore Orioles open their season Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, they will miss the presence of their budding superstar.
Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, general manager Mike Elias told reporters Sunday morning. Henderson, 23, has been battling an intercostal strain this spring training; he's taken just six at-bats in exhibition play, with one hit to his name.
In 2024, Henderson was one of the best players in baseball. He slashed .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs and 92 RBIs, finishing fourth in the American League MVP voting; that followed an eight-place finish as a rookie in 2023.
Elias suggested Henderson won't miss much time—a relief for a team seemingly set to partake in a competitive AL East race.
Baltimore went 91-71 in '24, regressing from a 101-61 mark in '23. It was swept out of the postseason both years, and still hasn't won a playoff game since reaching the ALCS in 2014.