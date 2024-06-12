Jim Palmer Couldn't Help But Remind Kevin Brown About His 2023 Suspension
The Baltimore Orioles finished a four-game sweep of the Rays in Tampa Bay on Monday. On Tuesday they returned home to beat the Atlanta Braves. During the pregame portion of Tuesday's broadcast, Jim Palmer discussed the team's recent success with play-by-play voice Kevin Brown.
The O's have the second best record in the American League and were about to win their fifth straight game so there were a number of positive things to discuss, however, Palmer inadvertently referenced the incident that got Brown suspended by the team last season and it led to some chuckles from the pair.
"The most important thing is that you win six out of eight games and you go to Tampa Bay where you used to have trouble... as you know, uh, winning and now all of a sudden you win four in a row."
Palmer clearly realized what he was saying mid-sentence and couldn't help but give his broadcast partner a nod. Brown immediately smiled before trying to keep a straight face, but it was impossible. And this is why what Peter Angelos did last year was so foolish. Whenever this happens we'll be reminded of Brown being suspended for saying the Orioles used to struggle in Tampa Bay and the outpouring of support he received when everyone found out what had happened.
Angelos agreed to sell the team in January of this year and passed away in March, right before the sale was finalized, but this is part of his legacy. Now he'll be remembered whenever the Orioles travel to Tampa Bay, where they used to struggle. No matter how benign the pregame segment, it will remind people of Angelos' final blunder as the team owner.