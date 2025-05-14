SI

Orioles Player Ejected After Two Very Childish Moves Following Strikeout

Andy Nesbitt

Ramón Laureano was ejected from Wednesday's game after spiking his helmet and his bat.
Ramón Laureano was ejected from Wednesday's game after spiking his helmet and his bat.
The Baltimore Orioles are hosting the Minnesota Twins in an afternoon game on Wednesday and while Ramón Laureano started the game in left field, he'll be watching the final few innings from the clubhouse after being ejected for throwing a tantrum after a called third strike.

With two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the sixth inning, Laureano let a very close pitch on a 3-2 count go by without swinging. Home plate umpire James Hoye called it a strike to end the inning, which prompted Laureano to freak out. First he slammed his bat to the ground and then he had an all-time spike of his helmet that led to his immediate ejection.

Here's how that played out, starting with a pitch that he should have been swinging at, and his childish actions after being called out:

The announcer nailed it with this line: "The bat throw and then helmet spike is going to get run pretty much every time."

That might be the easiest ejection of the MLB season.

