Baltimore Orioles Superstar Prospect Continues to Absolutely Rake at Triple-A
The Baltimore Orioles are having what has for the most part been a nightmarish season, and as of right now are not really anywhere near contention.
Though things have been better over the last several weeks than they were for the first couple months of the year, the chances of Baltimore legitimately turning things around and becoming contenders is unlikely.
This would likely place the Orioles into seller status at the trade deadline, and in turn playing very little meaningful baseball down the stretch.
If things do indeed play out that way, Baltimore is going to have to find a way to get their top prospect some real Major League experience.
Samuel Basallo, a 20-year-old slugging catcher, continues to do massive things, crushing yet another blast on Tuesday to continue what has been a dominant campaign for him in Triple-A.
Through 44 games, Basallo slashed .270/.374/.605 with 15 home runs and 31 RBI, collecting a total of 92 bases on the year.
Over a 10-game stretch, though, the young star is taking things up a notch and proving more and more that he is not far away from being ready for Major League Baseball. Six of those 15 home runs and 11 of the 31 RBI have come in those 10 games with a batting average of .375.
Of course, the elephant in the room here is the fact that the Orioles have an established catcher in Adley Rutschman.
Assuming Baltimore holds onto Rutschman at the trade deadline, the designated hitter role could become a whole lot more open if Ryan O'Hearn -- someone many expect to be playing elsewhere by the end of the summer -- is traded.
Regardless of what the method is though, the Orioles are approaching a point where they simply need to get this kid in the lineup.
Clearly, the bat has future franchise cornerstone potential, and continuing to prove it at Triple-A does not benefit anyone.
If Baltimore wants to continue to develop their future masher, they need to get him at-bats this season in whatever way possible.
