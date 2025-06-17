Orioles Slugger Throws Hilarious Shade at Red Sox Boss Following Shocking Trade
The Baltimore Orioles have had for the most part what has been a very rough season, but that does not mean they have not had some great individual performances.
Baltimore has clawed back to 12 games out in the division and just six and a half games out of the Wild Card, and a huge part of the reason for things not completely bottoming out yet has been the breakout season for one of their stars.
For as good as Ryan O'Hearn has been though, he was going to have an uphill battle to make the All-Star game due to some tremendous players ahead of him.
Shockingly, one of his most hated rivals in the Boston Red Sox cleared the path for O'Hearn to get to Atlanta with a unexpected trade of the face of their franchise.
Boston dealt away designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, and as a result, O’Hearn instantly became the leading vote getter in the DH category.
Clearly, O'Hearn was very aware of that reality when he joined Foul Territory on Tuesday.
"Yeah, I just want to shout out [Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer] Craig Breslow real quick. Appreciate you, man," O'Hearn said at the start of the interview.
At the time of the trade, Devers had nearly 800,000 votes, more than double O'Hearn's roughly 350,000.
The 31-year-old slugger has slashed .306/.386/.495 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI this season, accounting for a 1.6 bWAR and approaching his career-best of 2.0 in just 59 games played.
To state the obvious, O'Hearn is also glad to no longer have to face Devers -- one of the most feared power hitters in all of Major League Baseball -- in the American League East anymore either.
Breslow and company shipped Devers just about as far away as humanly possible by sending him to the Bay Area and the National League West.
This is good news for the Orioles as a whole, who Devers has blasted 22 career home runs against and 83 RBI along with 143 hits in 121 games facing Baltimore.
Not only does Baltimore have a better chance of defeating Boston when they face each other now, though.
It seems they are also more likely to be sending one of their stars to the All-Star game after what has been a tremendous season so far for O'Hearn.
