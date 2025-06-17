Orioles Slugger Listed As Possible Mariners Trade Target by Former MLB Executive
The Baltimore Orioles have shown some life on the field recently, winning a few games and conjuring up some positive momentum.
While the front office is not yet ready to throw in the towel and become sellers, that is ultimately in the best interest of the franchise to do.
The Orioles, despite their lofty expectations coming into the campaign, aren’t going anywhere in 2025. They don’t have the pitching to overcome what has been an inconsistent lineup.
General manager Mike Elias would be smart to trade away as many of the team’s trade chips as possible, recouping some long-term assets in return.
This isn’t a team that is far off from contending. The young core is still an impressive group of players, and with a few tweaks, could be right back in the mix for a playoff spot in 2026.
Who could Baltimore look to move ahead of the deadline this year?
They have several players who are on expiring contracts and a few that will garner interest, such as Felix Bautista, who are under team control for a few years.
But, the player who might be the most popular target ahead of the MLB trade deadline is slugger Ryan O’Hearn.
Easily the most consistent hitter on the team in 2025, the veteran designated hitter/first baseman/corner outfielder picked a great time to have a career year.
Set to hit free agency this winter, he has set himself up for a nice payday with a stellar performance at the plate.
Through 59 games and 236 plate appearances, O’Hearn has a .306/.386/.495 slash line with 10 home runs, nine doubles and 27 RBI. He has produced an OPS+ of 153 and a bWAR of 1.6.
Right-handed pitching has been mashed by him all season, making him an ideal trade target for any contender looking for some offensive punch from the left side of the plate.
One team to keep an eye on as an O’Hearn suitor is the Seattle Mariners, with Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) listing the slugger as a potential trade target for them ahead of the deadline.
The Mariners are in need of some corner infield help, with Rowdy Tellez producing a bWAR of -0.6 and an OPS+ of 98 at first base and Ben Williamson producing a bWAR of 0.6 and an OPS+ of 82 at third base.
O’Hearn could step right into the lineup at first base or designated hitter with Jorge Polanco assuming a larger role at the hot corner.
Given the incredible pitching depth Seattle has developed, they would make for an ideal trade partner for the Orioles, who have done a great job with positional players but haven’t found as much success on the mound.
