Baltimore Orioles General Manager Facing Pressure at MLB Trade Deadline
Even though the Baltimore Orioles have been playing better of late, they are still well under .500 and in last place in the American League East.
While the direction of a team like the Boston Red Sox might be unclear after trading away their star Rafael Devers, both the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are over .500 and trying to contend this season.
With two playoff hopefuls in the division, finding a way to make the postseason for the Orioles is going to be challenging at this point.
More than likely, being a seller at the deadline is going to be the best course of action for Baltimore. Unfortunately, that will be a massive disappointment after the lofty expectations coming into the year.
However, rather than make a foolish mistake at the deadline that could backfire, the Orioles would be wise to move veterans on expiring contracts to bring back some young talent.
After a what has turned out to be some bad decisions this winter, the front office of Baltimore will be under pressure.
Buster Olney of ESPN recently wrote about Orioles general manager Mike Elias being under a lot of pressure this summer to make some good moves.
“One way or another, Elias has to start building a rotation for next season. Maybe dealing Ryan O'Hearn and/or Cedric Mullins and others will help," he wrote.
Even though Elias has helped build what was a talented team in the past couple of campaigns, Baltimore hasn’t been able to get over the hump. Despite having the most wins in the regular season of any team in the AL in the last two years, the Orioles weren’t able to win any playoff games.
Now, with the once really talented young core of Baltimore starting to lose some of its luster, a bit of a reset makes sense.
The Orioles have numerous players on the team that could be dealt with to help restock the farm system.
Even though the year has been a disappointing one, making savvy deals to help provide some depth for the system and targeting some starting pitching help for the future would be wise.
For Elias, the pressure is certainly on this summer and his seat might be a little hot as well now after the poor winter.
While there is still a lot of time between now and the trade deadline, the Orioles and Elias must make good decisions about the current roster. Hopefully, this campaign will be an outlier and the core of Baltimore can bounce back quickly with some potential new faces.
