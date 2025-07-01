Orioles Deal Veteran Pitcher to Cubs in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
It has been a frustrating season for the Baltimore Orioles, and with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the franchise will have to decide on what to do very soon.
Even though the Orioles have started to play better of late, the poor start to the year set the franchise back. Injuries have unfortunately been a major storyline and one of the main reasons why the team has struggled.
While some key players are hopefully coming back soon, it seems like 2025 has just been a revolving door of injuries so far for Baltimore.
With the American League East shaping up to be very good with three potential playoff teams, the likelihood of the Orioles making a wild run and getting a postseason spot seems unlikely.
If they do decide to become sellers, they will have no shortage of players to deal with at the deadline. Even though the team has struggled, they do have numerous veterans on one-year contracts that could be valuable to contenders.
One potential player they might look to trade is starter Tomoyuki Sugano. With starting pitching always being a premium at the deadline, a potential landing spot for the 35-year-old could be the Chicago Cubs.
Here is a hypothetical trade package that makes sense for both sides.
Cubs Receive: Tomoyuki Sugano
Orioles Receive: Will Sanders
It has been a solid rookie campaign for Sugano, who at 35 years old made the jump to the Majors from Japan. In 16 starts, Sugano has totaled a 6-4 record and 4.06 ERA. While there has been some regression of late, the right-hander has been arguably the best pitcher for Baltimore this season.
In terms of his trade value, due to his age, skill level, and contract status, the Orioles aren’t going to be able to demand a top prospect. However, a pitcher like Will Sanders is an appealing one to pursue.
The 23-year-old was a former fourth-round pick in 2023 and has been working his way through Chicago’s farm system. According to MLB.com, he is ranked as their 20th prospect and is having a nice year in Triple-A.
So far this campaign, Sanders has totaled a 3-2 record, 2.64 ERA, and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine starts.
Starting pitching has been a massive issue for the Orioles this season, and Sanders could come in and is close to being ready for a chance in the Majors.
Overall, moving a veteran like Sugano makes a lot of sense as of now for the Orioles, and getting a prospect like Sanders would be a nice return.
