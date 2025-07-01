Five Baltimore Orioles Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Baltimore Orioles believe they aren’t out of the playoff race yet. But time is growing short for a turnaround.
If the Orioles aren’t close to .500 by the start of the second half of the season, they may have to be the sellers they didn’t want to be at the start of the season.
The good news is that the O’s have plenty to sell. They have several veterans that are heading into free agency that would be enticing to teams that are truly in contention.
Here are five players that could be included in trades to make the Orioles better for next season. For this piece, only players on the 40-man roster were considered.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Injured Star Wants Back on Field 'as Soon as Possible'
INF Ryan O’Hearn
He is having the best season of his career and is a free agent after the season. The Orioles really want to give the first base job to Coby Mayo, and this presents them the chance to do it full-time.
O’Hearn should draw plenty of interest in free agency and for a contender in need of a versatile bat, he could land the Orioles two or three future pieces. He can play first base, right field or be the designated hitter. His new team would get a versatile player.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Deemed 'Biggest Disappointment' in Baseball This Season
OF Cedric Mullins
Mullins is in the same boat. He’s a free agent after the season and after a long stretch in the O’s organization, he’ll likely get to explore the market whether he wants to stay or not. It’s incumbent upon Baltimore to explore its options.
Mullins will go to a team in need of center field help. There is a contending National League team not far from Baltimore that could use one.
OF Heston Kjerstad
Kjerstad is now at that point in his career where it’s unclear where he fits in with the Orioles. But he still has more than enough promise to satisfy a contender looking for outfield depth.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Linked to Intriguing SEC Shortstop in Recent MLB Mock Draft
A couple of years ago he might have been the centerpiece of a prospect trade. Now he’s a sweetener.
C Gary Sánchez
If Adley Rutschman is healthy after the All-Star Break, as expected, and Chadwick Tromp is an adequate backup, why keep Sánchez, who is a free agent after the season?
The veteran’s bat has gotten hot at the perfect time for the O’s, who could flip him to a contender for a couple of future pieces.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Ace Could Head to Injured List Soon With Back Injury
P Charlie Morton
The Orioles have some pitchers to sell at the deadline. It’s unlikely they move on from closer Félix Bautista as the arm talent is too good to ignore, even as he has struggled this year. But Morton has heated up at the right time to trade him to a contender in need of a fifth starter.
This is likely Morton’s final MLB season. A trade gives him a chance to win a third ring and gives the Orioles a couple of prospects in return.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.