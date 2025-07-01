Orioles Starting Pitcher Suffers Setback During Rehab Stint
The Baltimore Orioles are once again getting hit hard with injuries, and while some players are hopefully coming back soon, others can't seem to get healthy.
It has certainly been a disappointing campaign for the Orioles, who are likely heading toward being sellers at the trade deadline.
With July left to make a push and try to turn things around, they were hoping that some returning players would be able to help spark that. However, starting pitcher Zach Eflin was recently placed on the injured list for the second time this year.
Furthermore, the return of another starting pitcher seems like it will be getting pushed back. Recently, young left-hander Cade Povich was pulled off a rehab stint with hip soreness and the next steps for him appear to be up in the air.
The southpaw has been on the injured list since the middle of June, and that stay will likely be getting longer with the recent setback in his rehab.
Povich was a player that Baltimore had some high hopes for coming into the season. He was highly regarded in their system, but has been one of the many starting pitchers for the organization not to perform well this year.
So far in 2025, the southpaw has totaled a 2-5 record and a 5.15 ERA.
At just 25 years old, there is still plenty of time for Povich to turn things around, but his start to the campaign was far from ideal. Now, with a lingering hip issue, it’s hard to predict when he might be able to return to the Majors.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.