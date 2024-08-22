Orlando Arcia Stares Down Bryce Harper After Homer to Continue Longstanding Beef
For at least a brief trot around the bases Wednesday night, the rivalry between Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia was renewed.
Arcia turned on a 2-1 sinker from Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and smacked it 387 feet into the left field seats for his 12th homer of the season. As he circled the bases, the 30-year-old shortstop turned his head to stare at Harper.
The moment reignited a rivalry between the two players that stemmed from the 2023 NLDS between the Phillies and Braves.
Harper ended Game 2 of that series with a baserunning error, getting doubled up at first base after outfielder Michael Harris II robbed J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit in the ninth inning. Arcia reportedly shouted, "Atta boy, Harper!" in the Braves' clubhouse after that game.
Two days later, Harper hit two homers in Game 3 and stared down Arcia at shortstop on both trips around the bases. The Phillies took that game 10–2 and won Game 4 as well to take the series and send Atlanta packing.
Arcia returned the favor Wednesday night, albeit choosing a far less significant moment compared to doing so during an emotional playoff series. But a fun moment nonetheless.