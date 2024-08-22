SI

Orlando Arcia Stares Down Bryce Harper After Homer to Continue Longstanding Beef

Tom Dierberger

Orlando Arcia circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Phillies on Wednesday night.
Orlando Arcia circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Phillies on Wednesday night. / NBC Sports Philadelphia
In this story:

For at least a brief trot around the bases Wednesday night, the rivalry between Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia was renewed.

Arcia turned on a 2-1 sinker from Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and smacked it 387 feet into the left field seats for his 12th homer of the season. As he circled the bases, the 30-year-old shortstop turned his head to stare at Harper.

The moment reignited a rivalry between the two players that stemmed from the 2023 NLDS between the Phillies and Braves.

Harper ended Game 2 of that series with a baserunning error, getting doubled up at first base after outfielder Michael Harris II robbed J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit in the ninth inning. Arcia reportedly shouted, "Atta boy, Harper!" in the Braves' clubhouse after that game.

Two days later, Harper hit two homers in Game 3 and stared down Arcia at shortstop on both trips around the bases. The Phillies took that game 10–2 and won Game 4 as well to take the series and send Atlanta packing.

Arcia returned the favor Wednesday night, albeit choosing a far less significant moment compared to doing so during an emotional playoff series. But a fun moment nonetheless.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB