Oswaldo Cabrera Has 'Small' Chance of 2025 Return After Gruesome Injury
New York Yankees utility man Oswaldo Cabrera suffered what is believed to be a season-ending left ankle fracture on May 12 while he was attempting to stumble in at home during a game. There was also ligament damage in his left ankle.
However, Cabrera isn't seeing this injury as an end to his 2025 season. He still has a sliver of hope that he can return to the field before the year ends.
“I want to [play], obviously,” Cabrera said, via MLB.com. “I’m not happy to be here and not playing. To be with my guys and watch them, I’m happy to watch what they are doing out there, but I want to be with them outside. That’s my motivation that I have, to do my things to get back sooner.”
Unfortunately for Cabrera, the Yankees and manager Aaron Boone seem to have a more realistic viewpoint on the possibility of Cabrera returning this year.
“I think there’s a small possibility," Boone said. “I don’t think we’re necessarily expecting it, but you never know how he heals over the next couple of months. I know one thing with Oswaldo, there’s not a better person who loves this as much as him. I know he’s going to pour everything into the rehab process and healing.”
Never say never, especially when it comes to determined professional athletes. Maybe Cabrera would be able to return in the postseason if the Yankees continue their hot season.
In 34 games this season before his injury, Cabrera averaged .243/.322/.308 with one home run and 11 RBIs.