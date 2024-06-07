Padres Announcer Destroys Ump Over Awful Call on Game-Ending Strikeout
Former MLB pitcher and San Diego Padres color commentator Mark Grant was absolutely livid at home-plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the Bally Sports San Diego broadcast of Thursday night's 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, after a foul-out from Luis Arraez and a flyout from Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar worked a walk, putting the tying run on base for Jake Cronenworth. With the hopes of a rally still alive, Cronenworth, with a 2-and-2 count, took a four-seam fastball at the letters, which Bacchus called strike three, ending the game to thunderous boos from an outraged crowd at Petco Park.
But their anger was nothing compared to Grant's, as the color commentator unloaded on Bacchus immediately after the called strike three.
"Brutal! Horrible! Took the bat right out of the kid's hands! Wasn't even close!" Grant exclaimed, as Padres manager Mike Shildt got in Bacchus's face and argued the call.
Then, Bally Sports San Diego showed a replay of the pitch, which landed up-and-away in the strike zone, prompting Grant to utter this classic line.
"You gotta be shaving me!"
Needless to say, Grant and Padres fans were less-than-thrilled with the call.