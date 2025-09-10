Padres Announcer Had Perfect Call of Fernando Tatis Jr. Making Another Insane HR Robbery
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. patrols his position as well as anyone in baseball so it's not a shock when he turns in a spectacular defensive play. That doesn't make it any less exciting and occasionally his play surprises even those who get to see him play every day.
Tatis performed yet another home-run saving grab Tuesday night in the Padres' 4-2 loss to the Reds, racing back to snare a Tyler Stephenson drive just as it was about to become a souvenir. And this leaping theft may be the best of Tatis's growing portfolio.
Just listen to Don Orsillo's voice on the play-by-play.
In a stat that's hard to believe, this is the fourth time Tatis has taken away a home run with his glove during his last 27 games at Petco Park. That speaks to his ability but also to how often he's gotten the opportunity to thwart long balls. Just on pure physics alone, it seems amazing to be in the same spot as a ball that's just going to barely make it over the fence with such frequency.
“I really liked that one,” Tatis said when asked to rank his latest one against all the others. “It probably was quicker than the other ones, and I had less time than the other ones. It’s probably No. 1.”
Considering how often he's been able to do this, it won't be long until another one steals that honor.