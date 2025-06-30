Padres Broadcaster Shades Dodgers Star While Calling for Manny Machado All-Star Votes
After the first phase of MLB All-Star voting, the Los Angeles Dodgers figure to have plenty of representation across the field at the midsummer classic.
Among the intriguing position battles in the National League is at the hot corner, where Dodgers slugger Max Muncy holds an edge over San Diego Padres star Manny Machado after phase one.
That hasn't sat too well with Padres broadcaster Mark Grant, who addressed the situation during Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. In the middle of Machado's at-bat during the fifth inning, Grant began campaigning for his All-Star candidacy, urging fans to submit some ballots with Machado's name on them.
"Let's call it the way it is. Manny Machado is a better third baseman than Max Muncy," Grant said flatly.
In terms of their overall career, there's simply no disputing that Machado has been the superior player. But the All-Star Game doesn't necessarily take into account a career's worth of statistics.
In 2025, Muncy has a .845 OPS with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs and 50 walks in 79 games. The 34-year-old has been on fire in June, too, logging a 1.113 OPS with seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 23 games throughout the month. Machado has recorded similar numbers on the year, logging a .835 OPS with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs.
On paper, it certainly makes sense that there's a close race between the two NL West rivals when it comes to All-Star voting, but Grant suggested that Machado is deserving of the starting spot and encouraged fans to do their part in making that happen.