Padres Interested in Red Sox All-Star As Boston's Season Hits the Skids
This start to 2025 is not what Boston Red Sox fans had in mind.
Two months into the season, the Red Sox are a highly mediocre 29-32; general manager Craig Breslow said Saturday via Chris Cotillo of MassLive that Boston's performance is "not good enough and "not the performance we expected in the offseason."
With that in mind, other teams appear to be circling the Red Sox roster. That seems to include the San Diego Padres—who Dennis Lin of The Athletic indicated Monday "are again showing interest in Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran."
"An underwhelming Red Sox team might consider Duran expendable," Lin wrote. "Outfielder Roman Anthony remains tantalizingly close to Boston, and a restless fan base has been clamoring for the arrival of the sport’s consensus No. 1 prospect."
Duran, 28, broke out in 2024 with an MVP-caliber season—slashing .285/.342/.492 with MLB-high marks in doubles (48) and triples (14). This year, he's slashing .264/.312/.406 with an MLB-high six triples.
The Red Sox—currently 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the American League's final postseason spot—nominally have Duran under contract through the 2028 season (he's arbitration-eligible in 2027 and '28 with a club option in 2026). The Padres currently hold the National League's second wild-card spot.