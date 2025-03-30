Padres' Jake Cronenworth Hit One of the Strangest Doubles You'll Ever See vs. Braves
On Saturday the San Diego Padres defeated the Atlanta Braves, 1-0, to stay undefeated and sweep the Braves for their first series win of the young MLB season. Jake Cronenworth was the winning run, getting driven in by Yuli Gurriel in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cronenworth was in a position to score thanks to one of the strangest doubles you'll ever see.
In the bottom of the seventh Cronenworth was at the plate facing a full count with two outs. He swung at a sinker from Braves reliever Aaron Bummer and got just enough wood on the ball that it flew off the bat as a low liner. Then things got weird.
The ball hit Bummer and careened off the field of play past the third-base line into the dugout. Cronenworth was rewarded with a double. It was a ridiculously unlikely sequence.
It was already very unlikely that Cronenworth hitting a ball off the pitcher would result in a hit. It's even more unlikely that the ball would hit off the pitcher and end up going down the dugout stairs. It's not a very wide entrance to the dugout! But that's exactly what happened. Cronenworth got just enough contact to get the bounce he needed, got himself in scoring position, and wound up the game-winning run.
Baseball is back.