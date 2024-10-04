Padres' Joe Musgrove to Undergo Tommy John Surgery After Early Wild-Card Series Exit
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove's outing against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday in Game 2 of the National League wild-card series was a brief one.
The 31-year-old went 3 2/3 innings, giving up a hit and an earned run with four strikeouts before elbow tightness forced his exit.
On Friday, Padres general manger A.J. Preller revealed the extent of the injury. Musgrove hurt his UCL and will need Tommy John surgery, ending his season.
The bad news follows an injury-marred 2024 for Musgrove, who spent more than two months on the injured list with a bone spur in his right elbow. He finished the year 6–5 with a 3.88 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings.
San Diego will now have to reshuffle its rotation beyond pitchers Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish, who are scheduled to start Games 1 and 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, respectively.
Musgrove is 66–62 with a 3.73 ERA and 1,050 strikeouts over the course of his nine-year career with the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Padres.