Padres' Luis Arraez Carted Off Field After Scary Collision With Mauricio Dubon
There was a scary moment early into Sunday evening's game between the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros after Padres infielder Luis Arraez collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon while running out a hit.
Dubon was covering first base while Christian Walker fielded the infield ground ball off the bat of Arraez. When Walker tossed the ball to first, Dubon and Arraez collided straight on, sending both players to the ground.
Arraez took the worse of the hit, as he wasn't able to get back to his feet and had to be placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. He gave a thumbs up to fans at Daikin Park, indicating he was O.K.
Shortly after the incident, which occurred during the top of the first inning, the Padres announced that Arraez had been transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
"Luis Arraez has been transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. He is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities," the team stated.
Arraez, 28, is in his second season in San Diego. He's featured in 21 games this season and recorded a .287 batting average with three home runs and seven RBIs.