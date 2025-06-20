Padres Manager Sent Firm Message After Dodgers Hit Fernando Tatis Jr. With Pitch
The San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers rivalry intensified once again as the benches cleared in the ninth inning of Monday's game after right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch. With the Padres leading 5-0, Dodgers pitcher Jack Little hit Tatis in his right hand with a pitch and Tatis immediately fell to the ground in pain.
Padres manager Mike Shildt came out to check on Tatis, who was hit by a pitch for the second time in the series. Shildt soon after got into it with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, and the benches of both teams cleared as tension swirled.
Following the game, Shildt stated "enough is enough" while pointing out that Tatis has been hit by a pitch against Los Angeles three times this season and five total times over the last two years. No other team has hit Tatis with a pitch more than four times over his entire career.
“After a while, enough’s enough,” Shildt said, via KWFN-FM in San Diego. “Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is I took exception with it.
"You mess with people's careers, you mess with people's seasons," Shildt said. "We've got a guy that's in there getting drilled and got X-rays. That's not good enough. That's not cool. He's our dude and I got him and I got our whole club."
Roberts said after the game that the Dodgers did not hit Tatis intentionally. "I think anyone would understand there’s no intent there," he said, via AJ Cassavell and Sonja Chen of MLB.com. "And even by my reaction, I didn’t feel good about Tatis—great player, good guy—getting hit."
Tatis's initial X-rays came back negative, but he is scheduled to get a CT scan and MRI on Friday.
Following Tatis getting hit, Padres pitcher Robert Suarez would hit designated hitter Shohei Ohtani with a pitch, resulting in Suarez's ejection. The next day, it was announced that Suarez was suspended for three games and both Shildt and Roberts would be suspended for one game each.