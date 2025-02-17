Manny Machado Has Funny Response to Question About Being Healthy
Manny Machado is feeling good for the first time in years.
The six-time All-Star had surgery on a long lingering right elbow injury in October of 2023 and was never fully healthy during the 2024 season. Despite that, he put up excellent numbers. Now, he says he's finally fully healthy.
On Monday, Machado met with the media at spring training and was asked about his health. When asked if he was ever at 100% during the 2024 campaign, the 32-year-old said, "No."
In a follow-up, he was asked when was he last at 100% and with a laugh he said, "Today. And then it's back to not being at 100%."
When asked to clarify if he arriving at starting spring training at 100% he said, "Today? Yes. Yeah, absolutely."
Machado started slowly in 2024, but wound up putting together an excellent campaign. He finished the year slashing .275/.325/.472 with 29 home runs, 105 RBIs, a .797 OPS, a wRC+ of 122 and 3.6 fWAR. He was named second-team All-MLB and helped lead the Padres to within one game of the National League championship series.
A fully healthy Machado could be a big problem for opponents in 2025.