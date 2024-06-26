Padres’ Manny Machado Hits Revenge Homer After Benches-Clearing Dustup vs. Nationals
Tuesday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals included everything in the very first inning: a home plate dustup, a HBP, a manager ejection and then a two-run homer to top it all off.
It all began at the bottom of the first, when Nats catcher Keibert Ruiz appeared to physically confront Padres’ Jurickson Profar before Profar’s at-bat. The night before, Profar had seemingly made a petty gesture toward the Washington dugout after his walk-off, two-run single in the Padres’ 7-6 win in Monday’s series-opener.
Benches cleared following Ruiz’s and Profar’s heated exchange, and play resumed shortly after.
On the next pitch, Washington lefty MacKenzie Gore immediately hit Profar’s foot with a 98-MPH fastball, but he wasn’t ejected. San Diego manager Mike Shildt came onto the field to argue with an umpire, and he was ejected.
Padres’ Manny Machado then stepped up to the plate and went yard on the first pitch he saw from Gore, scoring a two-run homer to cap off the wild events of the first inning with a thunderous bang.
Here’s Padres broadcaster Don Orsillo on the electrifying call:
“Manny Machado, see if he can make them PAY! High ride, deep left field, Winker back at the wall, take THAT says Manny Machado! Profar’s fired up and he should be, they hit him intentionally, and then Manny hits one out of the yard intentionally! And the Padres take a 2-0 lead! How ‘bout them apples!”
Profar would hit a grand slam five innings later in the sixth off Derek Law, and the Padres went on to beat the Nationals, 9-7, in another frenzied matchup between the two teams.
What a game.