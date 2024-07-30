Report: Padres Land Marlins Closer Tanner Scott in Massive Six-Player Trade
The San Diego Padres made a big move before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, adding one of the most coveted relievers on the market. But he didn't come cheap.
San Diego landed Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott in a big six-player deal that cost a chunk of prospect capital. The Padres also received reliever Bryan Hoeing, while sending top pitching prospect Robby Snelling, right-hander Adam Mazur and infielders Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears.
Scott has been lights out this season. In 44 appearances, the 30-year-old lefty is 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts against 27 walks in 45 2/3 innings. He has converted 18 of 20 save attempts. The Padres already have one of baseball's best closers in Robert Suarez, so Scott figures to slot in as the primary setup man.
Hoeing is a 27-year-old righty who has been a starter and reliever. This season he has made 16 appearances (two starts), and is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts against nine walks in 30 innings.
Snelling is the prize in this deal for the Marlins. The 20-year-old lefty is a top-45 prospect (via MLB.com), though he has struggled at Double-A. Mazur entered the season as one of the Padres' top pitching prospects but has struggled at the big league level. Pauley and Beshears are low-ceiling high-floor infielders.
Hoeing won't be a free agent until 2029, while Scott is a pure rental who will hit the market after this season.
With their addition of Jason Adam, plus in-house options like Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon, the Padres figure to have one of the best bullpens in baseball down the stretch. They had to surrender a lot to solidify what had been a weakness.