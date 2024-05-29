Padres' Matt Waldron Threw Mesmerizing Knuckleballs That Made Marlins Look Foolish
If he's on, San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron is one of the most intriguing pitchers to watch in baseball.
Walton throws five pitches, but he's best known for his knuckleball that dances around the strike zone on a nightly basis. It was dancing again Tuesday during his start against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park.
Through seven innings, Waldron fanned eight batters. All eight Marlins went down swinging at his knuckleball, a series of highlights best enjoyed in slow motion.
Waldron's knuckleball has a spin rate of 240. (For reference, the average spin rate on an MLB pitch is around 2350). Opponents are batting .240 against the knuckleball but also swing and miss at the pitch over 35% of the time.
The 27-year-old Waldron owned a 2–5 record and 4.86 ERA entering Tuesday's start.