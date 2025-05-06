SI

Padres Mount Huge Late-Inning Comeback After Manager's Glasses-Throwing Ejection

Mike Shildt motivated the Padres with an emphatic late-inning ejection.

Liam McKeone

Padres skipper Mike Shildt motivated his team by getting tossed on Monday night
Padres skipper Mike Shildt motivated his team by getting tossed on Monday night / Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres didn't look like they had much juice against the New York Yankees on Monday night. They entered the top of the eighth with zero runs scored, down 3-0 at Yankee Stadium on a rainy night in the Big Apple. Things took a turn for the worse when Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out with two men on and one out, then proceeded to get ejected for arguing with the home plate umpire over the strike zone.

Then Padres manager Mike Shildt injected his team with some energy.

Shildt was furious about Tatis's ejection and stormed out of the dugout to make that clear with the umpire. He got so fired up he flung his glasses to the ground as an evening's worth of frustration bubbled to the surface. Naturally the manager got tossed as well.

However, Shildt's show wound up inspiring San Diego and the effect was immediate. After he was ejected the Padres scored four runs with two outs in the eighth inning and shut down the Yankees in the final two frames to escape with a 4-3 win.

Not all manager ejections will demonstrate such a clear cause-and-effect. This time, though, it was obvious Shildt's performance spurred his team to victory.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/MLB