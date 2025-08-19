Mike Shildt Rips MLB Replay Officials for Controversial Call Overturning Home Run
Mike Shildt was absolutely furious with umpires and MLB replay officials Monday night.
The San Diego Padres manager ripped a decision from the league's replay hub that overturned a home run by Xander Bogaerts due to fan interference. It was a shocking call that cost the Padres a run in a game they eventually lost 4-3 to the San Francisco Giants.
The incident came in the bottom of the second inning when Bogaerts took a Robbie Ray fastball deep to left center. Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos drifted back to the wall and reached up to catch the ball, but it bounced out of his glove and over the fence. As he had reached up, two fans reached out to catch the ball as well.
Initially ruled a home run, it was overturned after a lengthy review. It was stunning that the league was able to find clear evidence of interference, as it certainly wasn't obvious on replay.
Video is below.
Shildt left the dugout to talk to the umpires after the call was overturned and was immediately ejected as rules prohibit arguing after a replay ruling.
After the game, he was still fuming.
"With the angle of the ball coming, where it went and where it landed, there was not anybody who was impeding with him," Shildt said. "And if it's so clear, how come it takes two minutes and 40 seconds to figure it out, if it's that clear? Why are we sitting there for two minutes and 40 seconds? We have 15 seconds to review a call in the first place. We got two minutes and 40 seconds to sit there.
"What are you looking for? If it's that clear, then overturn it early. If it's not, then it's a home run," he continued. "That's just really disappointing that we go that long and have to come up with a conclusion that's not conclusive to overturn a home run that ends up costing us an opportunity to win a baseball game."
Yeah, I'd say he's still pretty hot. That call is going to sting for a while.