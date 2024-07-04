Padres Players Got Fan Reinstated After He Was Ejected For Trying to Catch Foul Ball
Wednesday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers featured a wild fan moment that had announcers, fans and even MLB players on the edge of their seats.
In the top of the eighth inning, Padres slugger Jurickson Profar fouled on a pitch from Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning, and the ball landed in the netting behind the Padres’ dugout.
The seemingly innocuous play quickly turned into an urgent case of fan safety, as a Rangers fan with a drink in hand appeared to dive into the net to chase down the foul ball.
“Oh! That fan! What is he doing!” Padres announcer Mark Grant said. “What is that clown doing? Yeah, time for Cha Cha to go.”
“And he will be leaving,” Grant’s boothmate Don Orsillo said matter-of-factly, watching the security at Globe Life Field escort the unruly fan out of the stadium.
But the saga wasn’t over quite yet.
A few pitches later, cameras caught several Padres players gesturing at security to bring the fan back.
The fan ultimately returned to his seat and was no doubt given a stern warning not to try any more shenanigans for the rest of the game, which would see San Diego come away with a 6-4 victory.