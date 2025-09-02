Padres Manager Provides Update on Jason Adam After Scary Injury
San Diego Padres reliever Jason Adam went down with a scary injury during Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and needed to be carted off the field.
Adam collapsed after throwing a pitch, and he remained on the ground in pain until trainers arrived. While being examined by trainers, Adam appeared to tell the medical staff that he "heard something pop," which of course, is concerning.
After the game, Padres manager Mike Shildt provided an update on the standout relief pitcher, informing reporters that Adam had sustained a ruptured quad tendon. He described the injury as being "serious," and "not overly positive."
Adam, 34, had been sensational working out of the back end of the bullpen in San Diego. He owns a 1.84 ERA across 64 appearances and has 69 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings. With his season likely over, the Padres find themselves with a significant void in the bullpen as the postseason nears.