Patrick Mahomes Was Hyped to See the Royals Are Calling Up Jac Caglianone
Jac Caglianone is getting the call to the big leagues and Patrick Mahomes is fired up.
The Kansas City Royals made the call on Sunday to bring up their top prospect for his first taste of major league action. Caglianone is a top 10 prospect in the big leagues and has been tearing up the minors this season. In 50 games over two levels in 2025, he's slashing .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs.
This weekend, Caglianone blasted a 442-foot home run for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.
The Royals selected Caglianone with the sixth pick in the 2024 MLB draft. During his time at the University of Florida, Caglianone broke the school record for home runs in a career and was a two-time All-American. He also pitched for the Gators, but has since moved away from the mound.
Caglianone can play first base and outfield, and it will be fascinating to see how Kansas City uses him and how his power translates to the big leagues.
One person who is incredibly fired up about the development is the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback. Mahomes became a Royals minority owner in 2020 and took to social media to celebrate the moment.
A lot of people in Kansas City probably feel the same way right now.