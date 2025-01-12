SI

Paul Goldschmidt Sends Classy Final Message to Cardinals Fans

Goldschmidt left the St. Louis Cardinals in free agency. He put out a parting message in a local paper.

Josh Wilson

Paul Goldschmidt (46) is doused with water by center fielder Michael Siani
Paul Goldschmidt (46) is doused with water by center fielder Michael Siani / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Paul Goldschmidt will play for his third MLB team starting this season, and his switch from St. Louis Cardinals red to New York Yankee pinstripes will be a strange sight, at least at first. Goldschmidt started with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but became a star with St. Louis, earning an MVP award, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger during his six years with the Cardinals.

Goldschmidt, who departed St. Louis via free agency—signing a one-year deal with the Yankees—took out a newspaper advertisement Sunday to get the fans a final message. Here's what it read:

"Thank you Cards Nation!

Thank you for accepting me as one of your own. Thank you for the cheers. Thank you for sticking with me through the ups and downs.

Most importantly, thank you for the relationships and memories, which will stick with me for a lifetime! It was an honor to wear the Cardinals uniform and do my best to carry on the tradition built by so many before me."

The full page looked awesome, and definitely lives up to the class Goldschmidt brought with his play during his seasons with St. Louis.

Now, Goldschmidt joins a Yankees team coming off of their first World Series appearance in 15 years. That said, New York lost Juan Soto in free agency, and Goldschmidt now fills a first base position that has been a bit of a turnstile the last year. New York hopes he can bring more consistency to it.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have missed out on the playoffs in two straight years and will look to do a bit of a retool with Goldschmidt out and Nolan Arenado possible to follow, though the chances of that are looking slimmer and slimmer.

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

