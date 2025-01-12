Paul Goldschmidt Sends Classy Final Message to Cardinals Fans
Paul Goldschmidt will play for his third MLB team starting this season, and his switch from St. Louis Cardinals red to New York Yankee pinstripes will be a strange sight, at least at first. Goldschmidt started with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but became a star with St. Louis, earning an MVP award, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger during his six years with the Cardinals.
Goldschmidt, who departed St. Louis via free agency—signing a one-year deal with the Yankees—took out a newspaper advertisement Sunday to get the fans a final message. Here's what it read:
"Thank you Cards Nation!
Thank you for accepting me as one of your own. Thank you for the cheers. Thank you for sticking with me through the ups and downs.
Most importantly, thank you for the relationships and memories, which will stick with me for a lifetime! It was an honor to wear the Cardinals uniform and do my best to carry on the tradition built by so many before me."
The full page looked awesome, and definitely lives up to the class Goldschmidt brought with his play during his seasons with St. Louis.
Now, Goldschmidt joins a Yankees team coming off of their first World Series appearance in 15 years. That said, New York lost Juan Soto in free agency, and Goldschmidt now fills a first base position that has been a bit of a turnstile the last year. New York hopes he can bring more consistency to it.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals have missed out on the playoffs in two straight years and will look to do a bit of a retool with Goldschmidt out and Nolan Arenado possible to follow, though the chances of that are looking slimmer and slimmer.