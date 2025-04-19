Paul Skenes Bobblehead Popularity Leads Pirates to Make Cool Announcement
Saturday is Paul Skenes Bobblehead day at PNC Park and Pittsburgh Pirates fans weren't leaving anything to chance. In the Pirates' initial announcement of the promotion, the club stated that only the first 20,000 fans in attendance would receive the baseball card-style bobblehead.
So, fans came out in droves, creating a line of such immense size that it stretched across the Roberto Clemente Bridge and around the corner into downtown Pittsburgh, as captured in a video courtesy of Andrew Fillipponi on X.
Here's another look at the sheer number of Pirates fans who showed up to the ballpark in the hopes of securing the bobblehead.
The Pirates, undoubtedly seeing just how popular the bobblehead was, in an admirable adjustment announced that any fan who scanned into Saturday's game after the first 20,000 bobbleheads were handed out would still receive one via an electronic voucher.
Now that's how you make a fan base happy.