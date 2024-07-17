Paul Skenes Had Stars Frantically Trying to Decode His Greatness After All-Star Start
Rookie pitcher Paul Skenes faced some of MLB's biggest stars during Tuesday night's All-Star Game, and he seemed to have quite the influence on them.
The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie earned the National League start and pitched just the first inning. Skenes faced Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge—four of the biggest hitters in MLB right now.
Kwan popped out for the inning's first out. Then Henderson grounded out. Soto was the luckiest hitter up in the first inning as Skenes walked him. Then, finally, Judge grounded out to end the inning.
The four players then rushed to the dugout to compare notes on Skenes, ESPN's Buster Olney reported. It sounds like the biggest names are already attempting to decipher Skenes's pitches, and he's only been playing in MLB for a few months.
In 11 games pitched during the regular season, Skenes has posted a 1.90 ERA. He's struck out 89 batters and only has 14 earned runs against him.