Paul Skenes's Helpful Tip to Shota Imanaga Ironically Came Back to Bite Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes lent a helping hand to fellow rookie and Chicago Cubs lefthander Shota Imanaga before a game between the two clubs in August.
But the advice ironically came back to bite the Pirates. Skenes, speaking to reporters at the All-MLB Awards show in Las Vegas, told the amusing story of how he helped Imanaga with a particular pitch grip only to watch in horror as the Cubs pitcher carved up the Pirates lineup a week later.
"I regret this one a little bit," Skenes said. "Shota came up to me when we were in Pittsburgh and he asked me how I held my fastball. And not my sinker. And so I was like, 'Yeah, here you go dude, like, whatever, check it out.' "
"And then he no-hit us his next outing," Skenes said with a laugh.
Indeed, just a week later, Imanaga pitched seven no-hit innings vs. the Pirates at Wrigley Field, handing the no-no over to the Cubs bullpen, which finished the job.
Skenes said he wasn't sure if Imanaga was using the grip he showed him for his fastball. But the Cubs pitcher, speaking through his interpreter Edwin Stanberry at the awards event, acknowledged that the tip had given him a competitive boost.
"Maybe looking back ... The reason I had a good game was maybe that talk we had," Imanaga said.
It's likely that Skenes will think twice before offering an opposing pitcher any tips moving forward.