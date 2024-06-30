SI

Wild But True: Paul Skenes Has Never Left a Start With the Pirates Trailing

Skenes has been dominant during the first nine starts of his career.

Ryan Phillips

Jun 29, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks to the dugout after pitching the first inning against Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports
Paul Skenes had yet another electric start on Saturday, leading to an incredible statistic. The 22-year-old has made nine starts in his young MLB career and has never left the game with his Pittsburgh Pirates trailing.

On Saturday, the rookie went six innings, allowing six hits and one run, while striking out nine and walking two. He finished strong, striking out the side in his final frame. When he was removed from the game after the sixth inning the Pirates were tied with the Atlanta Braves 1-1. The Braves would go on to win the game 2-1 on a 10th-inning walk-off single by Adam Duvall.

Skenes has been as advertised since making his debut. He has lived up to and possibly even surpassed the sky-high expectations experts had for him. The No. 1 pick from the 2023 MLB draft made it to the big leagues rapidly and has shown he belongs in no time at all. The fact that he has never left a game with his team behind is remarkable.

After Saturday's showing, Skenes is now 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and 70 strikeouts against 10 walks in 52.1 innings. He has made nine starts and has had fewer than seven strikeouts once, topping eight Ks six times.

Skenes also keeps getting better. In his five June starts he went 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP and 40 strikeouts against five walks in 30.1 innings.

As things currently stand, Skenes is the likely favorite for National League Rookie of the Year, but is an absolutely stacked class. San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is making a push, Chicago Cubs starter Shoto Imanaga started hot and Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz has looked really good. It could be the tightest awards race MLB sees this year.

If Skenes keeps dominating the way he has, he'll be tough to beat. Especially if he continues putting the Pirates in a position to win every time he's on the mound.

