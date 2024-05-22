Paul Skenes Plans to Enter Military After MLB Career
Paul Skenes is Major League Baseball's latest phenom.
The No. 1 pick from the 2023 MLB draft has looked brilliant in his first two big league starts, overpowering hitters, racking up strikeouts and regularly topping 100 mph. But two years ago, Skenes was on a different career path at the Air Force Academy. Apparently, when his MLB career is done, the 21-year-old still wants to serve in the military.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale published a feature on Skenes and the inconsistencies of the service academies' professional sports policies. Skenes pitched his first two seasons at Air Force, and had he remained he would have been forced the graduate. After that, the righty phenom would have been obligated to serve five years of active duty in the service before attempting a professional baseball career. The Department of Defense didn't have a solution for him attempting to turn pro after his junior year. Skenes opted to transfer to LSU.
It's safe to say the decision has worked out for him.
At LSU, Skenes took his game to another level, as he led the Tigers to a College World Series title in 2023, was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player and the National Pitcher of the Year. He rocketed up draft boards after going 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA, a 0.75 WHIP and 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates took him with the first pick in the draft and the rest is history.
He has continued that trajectory in two major league starts. Against the Cubs on Friday, Skenes threw six no-hit innings while striking out 11 and walking one. That gave him 18 strikeouts in 10 innings so far. He has rapidly became a must-watch attraction, much like when Stephen Strasburg debuted for the Washington Nationals back in 2010. The sky is the limit for his career.
According to Nightengale's piece, Skenes had always wanted to serve in the military. He just happened to be really good at baseball. According to Air Force head baseball coach Mike Kazlausky, he still wants that.
Kazlausky told Nightengale, "He will serve his country in some manner moving forward. It's just going to be a matter of when. Paul and I have spoken about that piece. We'll get him back in the military once his professional playing days are over. It’s a big deal for Paul to be able to serve our country."
Given his talent level and how he started his career, it might be a while before Skenes begins his service.