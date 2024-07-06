Paul Skenes Sets Impressive Record in 10th Career Start
All Paul Skenes has done since being called up to the big leagues is post a 2.12 ERA, strike out 78 batters and win all of his starts (Friday's result pending).
Oh, and break some records along the way.
Skenes has logged seven or more strikeouts in nine of his 10 starts, which is a new MLB record for the most such games within a player's first 10 games, according to the Pirates.
Skenes's first start of his career was also his worst, when he gave up three earned runs in four innings. Since, he's allowed more than two earned runs just one other time, and has a streak of allowing two or fewer earned runs in five straight games, Friday's contest included.
His eight strikeouts on Friday were on the following pitches:
K type
Pitch type
MPH
Batter
Swinging
Fastball
99.4
J.D. Martinez
Swinging
Splitter
95.7
Francisco Alvarez
Swinging
Slider
87.5
Harrison Bader
Swinging
Slider
86.0
Harrison Bader
Swinging
Fastball
99.1
Brandon Nimmo
Swinging
Fastball
98.9
J.D. Martinez
Called Strike
Fastball
99.4
Pete Alonso
Swinging
Slider
87.1
Harrison Bader
At first glance, it's a tough look for players on this list with mulitple appearances, J.D. Martinez and Harrison Bader, who got out on virtually the same pitch twice and thrice, respectively. But it says more about how good Skenes has been, and the quality of his stuff.
Skenes's strikeout rate is in the 96th percentile, and his whiff rate in the 83rd percentile. While his delayed start to the year might make it difficult for him to win the Rookie of the Year award, his case is only getting stronger with each outing.