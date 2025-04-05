SI

Paul Skenes Sent Strong Message to Pirates Fans After 'Sell The Team' Chants

The young phenom insists Pittsburgh's poor start is on the players, not ownership.

Liam McKeone

The Pirates have started 2-6 despite two excellent performances from Skenes
The Pirates have started 2-6 despite two excellent performances from Skenes / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Pirates are struggling yet again to kick off this MLB season, going 2-6 through the opening slate of games. As expected, Paul Skenes has been immaculate, allowing only two earned runs through his first two starts of the year. But the rest of the team has struggled to pick up the slack, and the lack of offense that doomed Pittsburgh more often than not in 2024 has reared its ugly head a few times already in 2025.

The Pirates opened this year with a seven-game road trip and dropped five of those contests. It didn't make for a very warm homecoming on Friday for the organization's home opener at PNC Park (which the Pirates also lost) as fans chanted for owner Bob Nutting to "sell the team." Speaking on the situation on Saturday ahead of Pittsburgh's matchup with the New York Yankees, Skenes delivered a strong message to those fans about who's really at fault for the poor start.

"Mr. Nutting and (manager Derek Shelton) aren't the ones playing," Skenes said, per ESPN. "We're the ones playing. If we were 8-0 through however many games we've played right now, the fans aren't booing. We've got to play better."

The Pirates have finished with a record above .500 exactly once since their last playoff season in 2015 and are generally consistent residents of the NL Central basement. The frustration of the fans has been boiling over for quite some time, regardless of the right party to blame. But Skenes wants everyone to remember it's still early days, and there's plenty of time to prove to the fanbase this season can be different.

"It's a long season," the reigning NL Rookie of the Year said. "I want to believe that it all evens out. But we aren't getting these games back. We will go on a stretch where we will go ... 7-2 or wherever we are right now in an opposite way."

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/MLB